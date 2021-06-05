Bond set in arson

A judge set bond at $125,000 Friday for the man accused of setting McComb’s historic railroad depot on fire last weekend.
Markez Belmont Smith, 20, of McComb, had his first court appearance following his arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Judge Jwon Nathaniel set Smith’s bond and scheduled his preliminary hearing for June 16 in city court. At the preliminary hearing a judge will weigh evidence from both prosecutors and defense attorneys and determine whether there’s enough evidence to bind the case over to a grand jury or if the charge should be dismissed.
Smith told Nathaniel he didn’t plan to hire his own attorney, at which point a woman who identified herself only as Smith’s mother came forward from the audience to say she would hire his attorney.
Nathaniel asked her if she was certain she’d be able to do so, because he wouldn’t want to have to continue the case if Smith doesn’t have someone representing him by June 16.
He asked Smith if he was employed. Smith said he is not due to having recently broken his hand. Nathaniel said he would find Smith indigent and appoint a public defender.
To be released from jail, Smith would have to pay $12,500, 10% of his $125,000 bond.
His was not the highest bond given in city court on Friday, as the judge set a bond of $150,000 for an aggravated assault case.
According to the Bail Agent Network, an arson bond can be as high as $200,000. By state law, a person convicted of first-degree arson can face five to 20 years in prison and payment of restitution for any damage caused.
While before the judge, Smith’s mother asked about getting help for his mental health.
“This has been going on a while. He needs some help,” she said, adding that he’s had run-ins with the police. “They picked him up so many times.”
Nathaniel said it can be decided at the preliminary hearing whether Smith should have a mental health assessment.
Before he was led back to the holding room, Smith asked the judge to whom he could complain about conditions at Pike County Jail.
“It smells like pee. They’re mistreating everybody,” he said. “Everywhere you go, there’s mold everywhere.”
Nathaniel told him he would have to make those complaints to the sheriff’s office.
“I’m not trivializing what you’re saying, but that’s not anything I can do anything about,” Nathaniel said.
McComb police charged Smith with first-degree arson Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly admitted to setting the fire at the depot, said Police Chief Garland Ward.
Smith allegedly told police he did it because he was distraught after his mother kicked him out of her house.
Investigators had video surveillance from the scene which allegedly showed Smith light the fire, Ward said.
Additionally, investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, using a specially trained dog, found evidence of an accelerant being used to light the fire near the northeast corner of the building, railroad museum officials said. They pointed to the area of the building where the fire started on Thursday and it matched surveillance footage of the crime being committed and Smith’s own alleged description of setting the fire.
Meanwhile Friday, volunteers continued their work on removing artifacts from the depot.
By noon, they had removed piles of soggy insulation and building debris from the fire, along with the Amtrak waiting room benches, exposing the original oak flooring in the lobby of the building.
Volunteers said they were surprised to find even more salvageable materials in the heavily damaged northern part of the building where the fire started.
Museum volunteer Butch Williams said fallen insulation covered some artifacts in rooms where the fire was raging and protected some of them from the flames.
The items that have been removed from the depot are being stored off site, and volunteers plan to meet with a conservator to begin the process of restoring and preserving them early next week.
