McComb water customers will see a bigger rate hike than expected, city officials determined while digging through the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city’s minimum water bill is poised to go up by $12.42 per month, which comes out to a 16.6% increase.
City Administrator David Myers said the increase is needed to add money to the water and sewer fund, which was failing to keep up with its loan obligations. The increase would cover water, sewer, garbage and capital improvements.
Myers said the hike will make up for the lack of increases over the past three years and is in line with the recommendations of a rate study.
On top of this increase, the city is looking to engage engineering firm Neel-Schaffer with another rate study that Myers said is likely to result in another recommended increase.
“Its time has come. I’m sure it will reflect another increase down the road,” he said. “At this point, I feel confident that this board making this decision, the next board is going to make the same decision.”
Meanwhile, the board is considering a proposed $11.6 million budget to begint on Oct. 1.
Revenue is expected to rise by $532,000, partly due to a $200,000 boost in sales tax revenue and $36,000 more from property taxes, which are higher because assessed values have increased.
The city’s expenses match revenues after city officials cut spending by $634,000. Some of the savings are in the form of lower employee insurance premiums in nearly all departments, according to a draft of the spending plan.
Public safety spending is projected to rise by $38,000 to $5.6 million.
The fire department took a sizable hit to its budget, decreasing salaries by $30,591 and an overall decrease of $55,000.
The police department, on the other hand, got a $93,437 bump, including an additional $60,443 for salaries.
Other budget highlights include:
• A decrease in funding to the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System, even after the system’s director requested more money. Myers proposed cutting the library budget in order to avoid a tax increase, adding that the 2% increase the library requested would have led to a millage hike of about .74 mills.
• Increased spending of $130,424 to $668,948 for the city administrator’s budget, which includes a $85,900 expense to update the city’s financing software.
• A $27,527 bump in the city clerk’s budget, which includes salaries for six employees, for a total of $387,363.
• A $61,023 increase for zoning, inspections and permits for a total of $459,212, with the city expected to spend twice as much on demolitions — $80,000.
• A $2.3 million budget for public works, representing an increase of $307,799. That includes an administrative budget of $362,833, which is up by $102,615; a $52,170 boost for streets for a total of $639,576; a $70,515 increase for the traffic division for $360,441 total; a $443,336 budget for cemeteries; and $557,454 for vehicle maintenance, which is up by $76,373.
• A $20,000 increase for courts, totaling $372,771.
• $724,432 for the recreation department’s, up by $14,485.
• A $145,401 decrease for the utility fund, which is $5.9 million. The budget is balanced even after an $438,125 increase in expenditures, thanks to the infusion of about $600,000 in cash reserves.
• $1.1 million for wastewater treatment, up $185,485, as well as a $40,119 increase to the water plant’s budget totaling $509,606.
• A $98,206 increase to the water and sewer maintenance fund to $809,159.
In special revenues, the fire protection will go $31,441 in the red after the purchase of a new fire truck this year and a $15,000 decrease in fire insurance rebates.
In other revenues, the city will be reimbursed $1,078,862 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for cleanup of the April 2020 tornado. The city will also grab $1,559,592 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The hotel/motel tax revenue will stay at $250,000 and will be zeroed out through contracting expenses.
