While the McComb School District has a school board seat on the ballot today, McComb voters won’t see it on their ballots.
The seat up for election represents residents of the district who live outside the city limits, either in Summit or in unincorporated areas.
That seat is the only elected position on McComb’s board; the other four seats are appointed by the McComb city board.
Angela Bates, a delivery company employee who is the daughter of a McComb Schools retiree, will face Julius Nash, a package store owner and the son of teachers James and Margie Nash. Both are the parents of McComb graduates. Nash, now with grandchildren in the district, is a former district Parent of the Year.
Both North Pike and South Pike also have contested elections for school board seats.
Chris Richardson, appointed in March last year to replace Kevin Matthew, is facing Chris Williams in North Pike for the District 1 seat. Richardson is a pastor, Williams an insurance claims representative.
In South Pike, former teacher and now nurse Cassandra Lewis is facing retiree and funeral home employee Percy Martin Jr. The winner will fill a seat that has been vacant since Sam Hall resigned to become a county supervisor.
Also in Southwest Mississippi, Amite County has a contested school election between incumbent James Copeland and Janice Jackson Lyons.
In Walthall County, Denise Ainsworth, Jerry L. Holmes and Ella Faye Martin are running to fill the seat left vacant by the death in August 2019 of former member Eldredge Boyd.
Two seats up for election have unopposed candidates, with Jamie Jackson seeking another term on the North Pike board, and Zackery Fortenberry seeking to replace Jeffre Conerly, who did not run for re-election.
