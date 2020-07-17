MSD class plans revealed

The McComb school board approved a two-day-per week instructional program for the coming year, with students participating in online lessons during two other days when they are not in class.
Fridays will be reserved for in-class remedial instruction.
Masks will be required unless a student has a medical condition such as asthma.
Trustees voted 5-0 for the plan during a Thursday telephone conference. They also approved a new schedule that delays the start of school by nearly two weeks, to Aug. 17. The delay reportedly is for employee training. The district will not have a fall break.
Parents will have a choice between sending their children to classes two days a week or a complete “virtual” program. Whichever they choose, they can’t change it for the first nine weeks, Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis said.
Ellis said the transportation department divided the district into east and west zones. Generally, students who live in one zone will be in class on Mondays and Wednesdays, and those who live in the other will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We’re going to try to make sure we keep families together if we can,” he added.
The plan will put 10 to 15 students in each classroom, a number small enough to allow proper social distancing.
Ellis does not think the plan will greatly reduce the amount of instruction that students receive.
“We think that if we do this right, it can probably strengthen our educational delivery,” he said. “On the days a student may be at schools, the student is getting content at his grade level. And we can make sure that on the two virtual days, a student can get personalized instruction — specifically what he needs.”
Current plans call for two teachers at each school providing online instruction.
School board president Kizzy Coney said students in grades 1 to 6 will have iPads for online classes, and those in grades 7-12 will get a Chromebook.
“The platform that we are using to teach the kids is the same one that Southwest Community College is using,” Coney said. “I think it will give them everything that they need. They complete tests on a website, teachers can record videos on the software, students and parents can get instant grades.”
Coney said there is a concern that some student will ignore their online classes, which was a problem earlier this year when schools did not reopen after spring break.
“I’m hoping that this time, the parents will step up more,” she said. “We’re going to need the parents to step up to make this work.”
Coney said the district will adjust its formats during the school year as it gets guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education and other officials. She believes its more likely the district would move to all-online instruction rather than five days a week of classes.
“The coronavirus numbers would have to go really low before we went back to the traditional school,” she said.
