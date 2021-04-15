An insurance company has agreed to pay for an excavator that was totaled after a Summit town employee used it to work on private property after hours.
The council voted 3-0 Tuesday to finalize its claim on a 2019 Bobcat E35 excavator from Employers Mutual Casualty Co. and allow the insurance company to take possession of the vehicle for salvage. The insurance company will pay $46,000 on the vehicle, for which the town still owes $39,754.
Councilman Joe Lewis, who abstained from the vote, had concerns about the situation, considering how the vehicle got damaged.
According to minutes from a Feb. 2 executive session, the council learned that street foreman Jessie Simmons was using the excavator to work on private property on 8 Point Drive when it was damaged.
Lewis noted that board attorney Ben Gilbert suggested that the town report the incident to the State Auditor’s Office and the District Attorney’s.
“Did we do that?” Lewis asked.
Gilbert said he notified the State Auditor’s Office, which left any action about the matter to the discretion of town officials.
Gilbert initially expressed concerns over whether the insurance company would pay the claim, according to a transcript of the Feb. 2 executive session obtained by the Enterprise-Journal.
“We have got to say what happened and be truthful,” Gilbert told the council. “I am concerned whether the insurance is going to cover it or not. I also, to make sure the town is covering their bases, think that this should be turned over to the district attorney.
“We are stuck in an unfortunate situation where a $50,000 piece of equipment is ruined and maybe they can help the town recoup some of the costs.”
The council hasn’t taken any action against Simmons, who reportedly paid for the use of a rental excavator until the damaged one could be replaced.
Lewis said not addressing the issue further would allow people to take advantage of town property “at the town’s expense.”
“The issue here is not solved with this situation,” he said.
Robinson said the vote to close out the claim should be a simple decision, noting that the insurance company gave the town two options — let Summit keep the excavator for a lower payout or let the insurance company take it and get a bigger check.
Resident Missy Hancock pressed the council for more information about the matter after the vote.
“We have to have good equipment to do our jobs,” she said, noting that the council hasn’t brought up the matter in public in the past. There has been nothing said.”
Lewis held up the minutes to the executive session and said, “That’s what you’re talking about. That’s related to that vehicle.”
Robinson said the vehicle is being stored at Lyle Machinery in Summit until the insurance company retrieves it.
