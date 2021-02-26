Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is expanding its nursing recruitment through “externship” programs with surrounding colleges.
The hospital’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to add Mississippi College’s nursing program to its list of colleges that it will work with to help student nurses get hands-on training for school credit.
“We allow the students from Mississippi College or any college we have a contract with to do an externship, in which they have to complete 320 hours and get college credit,” Chief Nursing Officer LaVoyce Boggs said.
“When they get out of school they are a semester above the rest, and because they had more hands-on training, they are not as intimidated and are much more comfortable working in a hospital setting.”
All nursing students require some clinical training to graduate, and Boggs said this helps to fulfill that requirement, adding that the program has a nurse watching over them, along with a professor guiding them through a summer course that starts in late May and ends in late July.
Mississippi College joined the University of Southern Mississippi, Alcorn State University, Southwest Mississippi Community College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the University of Mississippi Medical Center in this program, which Boggs said is a great for recruiting new nurses to the hospital. UMMC and Alcorn State joined the program last November.
“We looked at our surrounding schools and built this to help them and their students as well as ourselves. It is two-fold. The nursing students help us, and we will them, so it is a useful recruitment tool,” she said.
Boggs said the program started in 2019, a little after she took over at Chief Nursing officer, and she was proud of its growth since its inception.
She noted that there were 10 positions set aside for prospective nursing students and that four of them are already filled.
