Pike County supervisors are planning to expand their list of county roads closed to through-trucks and impose a $1,000 fine on violators.
Board president Robert Accardo said Wednesday that 18-wheelers have been using county roads as shortcuts, sometimes with disastrous results. He cited two incidents where trucks took out stop signs when they wound up on narrow roads with tight turns. One truck had to turn around in a resident’s yard and left it rutted.
The county currently has ordinances banning through-trucks on 10 roads, but the ordinance does not specify a fine. Accardo suggested each supervisor come up with a list of roads and that the board specify a fine of $1,000.
Other supervisors noted that some residents take their trucks home. Accardo said the ordinance would only apply to through-trucks, not residents or loggers.
“We have a lot of people in the county who own one or two trucks or who take their trucks home,” Hall said. “I think people need to understand it’s not local trucks but through-trucks.”
Resident’s concerns
Jack Martin of McKenzie Road repeated his concerns about a too-short — eight-second — green light on Airport-Fernwood Road at Highway 51. Road superintendent Wendell Alexander said he will ask the Mississippi Department of Transportation to recalibrate the light.
Martin said the train crossing at Airport-Fernwood Road by Fabricated Pipe sometimes blocks traffic over an hour. Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said supervisors have no authority over the railroad, but Martin said law regulates how long a train can block traffic, and Dowdy said he will look into it.
Martin complained that he’s being charged a separate garbage bill for his business, Jack’s Custom Interiors, next to his house on McKenzie Road. Supervisors said all businesses are charged and they can’t make an exception.
Martin expressed concern about vehicles towing poorly secured multiple vehicles behind them. Fortenberry suggested he contact MDOT.
Stimulus funds for county
In other business, supervisors:
• Discussed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 stimulus package, which could provide the county with up with $7.62 million, albeit with “strings attached,” Accardo said. He suggested drawing up a list of needs and sending them to Congresswoman Cindy Hyde-Smith.
• Renewed general and law enforcement liability coverage through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust and The Stogner Agency for $283,693, a 71⁄2% increase.
• Noted the hiring of Brince Conerly as a sheriff’s deputy, Bryant Wally Jones as a narcotics deputy and Mark Robinson in the road department.
• Approved $598 travel advances each for tax assessor employees Mechelle Duncan and William Johnson to a six-day course at Baton Rouge later this month.
• Approved travel for the board to the Mississippi Association of Supervisors annual convention at Biloxi in June.
• At the request of Supervisor Lee Fortenberry, agreed to pass an interlocal agreement allowing a county road crew to haul and lay asphalt at the railroad crossing in Osyka, with the town to buy the asphalt.
• Asked Alexander to get a cost estimate for a contractor to seal roads in Chantilly and Heritage subdivisions after Alexander said it would be mid to late summer before the road crew could do the work.
• Learned from Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan that the county has until April 15 to come up with a plan to enforce the county flood zone ordinance against a mobile home on Dogwood Trail or risk losing access to federal flood insurance. Dowdy said the county can sue the homeowner, requiring the home to be raised or moved.
