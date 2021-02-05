Seago Lumber officials clarified the state of operations Thursday following a fire last week that destroyed a crucial piece of equipment.
Company owner D.G. Seago, who was misidentified as Gene Seago in an article published Wednesday, had told the Enterprise-Journal he feared the lumber yard, which employs more than 60 people, would be in danger of closing after losing the $1.2 million piece of equipment.
The mill has remained in operation without it kiln, company officials said.
Another owner, Larry Seago, said the business has no intentions of closing and the mill intends to replace the kiln.
The sawdust-fired kiln, which was installed in 2005 to replace a natural gas-fired kiln, caught fire around 4 a.m. Jan. 29, and it took firefighters hours to battle the blaze as company workers dragged out stacks of charred lumber.
“I want to personally thank all of the first responders for all of the work they did for Seago Lumber,” Larry Seago said.
