When it comes to important committee assignments that play big roles in shaping state government, one could argue that perhaps no other Southwest Mississippi lawmaker has had as much clout in recent memory as Angela Cockerham.
The 43-year-old attorney from Magnolia serves on the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, an important panel of budget writers who determine the state’s fiscal priorities, and she is chairman of the House’s influential Judiciary B Committee, a key policymaking body.
Yet Aisha Sanders, a 31-year-old attorney from Natchez who is challenging Cockerham in Tuesday’s election for House District 96, says Cockerham has done little with that influence to improve Southwest Mississippi.
Cockerham won a special election in 2005 to replace former Gloster lawmaker David Green. She has risen to power in the House as a moderate Democrat who won favor with Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, who appointed her to those committee assignments.
Cockerham shed her Democratic party affiliation when she qualified as an independent earlier this year to seek a fourth full term in office, perhaps hoping to avoid a primary challenge from Sanders, a Democrat.
Cockerham, who also is the attorney for the McComb city board, chaired the Energy Committee at a time when her district was seeing a lot of oil activity in the past decade, and she holds a seat on the Appropriations Committee.
She has touted her work in supporting criminal justice reform and acquiring state funding for various projects in her district.
In a recent candidate statement, Cockerham noted her work to help fund roads and bridges, the Wilkinson County Welcome Center, the Lake Mary Spillway, new heating and air conditioning in Amite County schools, infrastructure upgrades in Wilkinson County Schools, as well as her support of the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, the Mississippi Rural Physicians Program and rural hospitals.
She also voted for tougher human trafficking laws and a move to restore voting rights.
“I have worked effectively to serve you and advocate for you to be your bridge to the Capitol,” she said in a recently published candidate statement. “Once again, I ask for your opportunity to serve as your state representative for House District 96.”
Attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful.
Sanders, however, said Cockerham could have done more.
She said Cockerham didn’t support an equal pay bill in 2017 and supported the removal of some employment protections for state workers.
“You have a district that is more than 50 percent women and you’re going to vote against equal pay?” Sanders said.
Sanders noted that state funding for local schools has fallen and a proposed rewrite of the funding formula would hurt Amite and Wilkinson County Schools, which have F and D letter grades, respectively.
“That doesn’t say you’re there for the interests of the district,” Sanders said.
She said Mississippi in general and House District 96 in particular have a lot of room for improvement. Teachers need to be paid more, broadband internet access is lacking, schools are underfunded, roads and bridges need attention, and there’s not enough good jobs locally to keep people from working out of state or moving away.
“There are still places in Natchez where you cannot get broadband and they’re inside the city limits and they’re mostly in the lower-incomes communities,” she said.
Cockerham’s clout and seniority in the legislature should insulate her from any threat of an election challenge, since her opponent — especially a Democrat running for a seat in a chamber that is more than likely to be controlled by Republicans — wouldn’t carry the same influence if elected.
But Sanders said voters shouldn’t concern themselves with that.
“A lot of people don’t know or understand about those chairmanships,” she said. “She has not used that power for helping the community, so what good is it?”
Sanders, who holds an engineering degree from the University of Kentucky and a law degree from Southern University, is the daughter of Lillie Blackmon Sanders, a longtime circuit judge whose court district covers much of the same territory as the House district.
She acknowledged that wouldn’t have as much clout compared to Cockerham does now if she’s elected, but Sanders believes Cockerham has become too cozy with Republican leaders who have little intention of helping the southwest corner of the state.
“I’m not one of those people who believes that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” she said. “I can’t say that I will be able to wield the same power that she has, that I’ll be given those same opportunity that she has, but if I am given those opportunities, I will use them for the good of my district. She is one of the most powerful people in the House and what does District 96 have to show for it?”
