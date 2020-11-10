WWII vet Moak hits century mark

In his first 100 years, Hughlon “Red” Moak made it through the Great Depression, fought in World War II, and more recently has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and California wildfires.
“I’m doing pretty good. I’m up and about,” Moak said. He turned 100 in September.
Moak was born Sept. 12, 1920, to Samuel Purser Moak and Mary Hazeltine “Tiny” Moak of Bogue Chitto and is a descendant of Andrew Moak, an early Lincoln County settler.
Red Moak grew up picking cotton on his family’s farm during the Depression.
“I went through a lot of stuff, I tell you. The worst thing I went through was that Depression,” Moak recalled.
“We didn’t have a nickel during the Depression. We ate good, but we didn’t have no money. If we had to have something in town that we didn’t raise, like sugar, we’d have to take a pound of butter or a gallon of milk or whatever you had out of the garden up to town and trade it for whatever you needed.”
“It was hell, but we got through it,” he said.
At 17, he hitchhiked to his uncle’s farm in Indiana with $2 in his pocket. He worked there a year, then briefly returned home before joining the Civilian Conservation Corps work relief program in 1939.
“They sent me from Brookhaven, Miss., to Santa Rosa, Calif.,” Moak said. “The CCC boys, they paid them a dollar a day, each one. Boy, that was just like getting in a gold mine.”
When the U.S. entered World War II a few years later, Moak enlisted in the Army. In May 1945, he helped liberate a concentration camp near Berlin.
“You wouldn’t believe it. They had dirt floors. It was all these little countries over there that they had doing their war work for them,” Moak said.
“They had to eat, drink and sleep and everything on that dirt floor. They were sitting against the wall, and they didn’t weigh but about 70-80 pounds. That’s all they were, just sitting there dying one day at a time.”
He also fought in European conflicts including the Battle of the Bulge.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” he said. “I came back lucky. I didn’t get a scratch. I always said the heroes are the ones that didn’t come back. That’s my theory.”
Moak celebrated reaching the century mark at his California home, where a parade of friends drove by to wish him well while observing COVID-19 safety. He also got a birthday card in the mail from President Donald Trump.
“He feels pretty special,” said Moak’s daughter, Sharon Barr, with whom he lives in Davis, Calif., near Sacramento.
Moak has often returned to visit Bogue Chitto, most recently three years ago. Among his Mississippi relatives are cousin Carlie Marlette Moak of McComb and niece Janie Stogner of Brookhaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.