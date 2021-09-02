With Hurricane Ida long past, state officials and charitable organizations are scambling to help people affected by the storm.
Utility workers plugged away Wednesday at restoring power to some 37,000 customers without electricity in Mississippi and nearly a million more in Louisiana, with crews in the area making big strides in the restoration Wednesday. Most of the outages in Mississippi confined to this area.
The American Red Cross gave out supplies at Fire Station No. 3 in east McComb on Tuesday. The Red Cross also provided meals, water and other supplies at the Martin Luther King Center and McComb Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said he and his team have been out distributing water, tarps and other supplies from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency since the storm, but noted damage assessments are still being done. He added that a lack of fuel, plus debris-strewn roads, hamper the work.
The county and state may be able to apply for public assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but officials won’t know for sure until the amount of damage to public property is assessed.
Coghlan said he also made an order with MEMA for ice and expected it to arrive Wednesday night. He said anyone who needs assistance can call his office at (601) 684-3564.
Gov. Tate Reeves, appearing alongside FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and American Red Cross CEO Gail J. McGovern in a Wednesday press conference, said the state would continue to provide aid.
“We are out there. We are going to be here. We are not done by any means. Recovery is the longer phase,” Reeves said.
“When needed, we step in. Our priority now are displaced citizens, those without power and fuel. If we can accomplish those three missions over the next three days, Mississippi is going to come out of this very well.”
McGovern said there were about 75 trucks placed around the state in the harder hit areas distributing food and supplies, and the organization plans to deliver about 20,000 meals a day during the recovery.
The distribution included water and ice to Wilkinson County.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Stephen McCraney said the state has distributed 200,000 sandbags, 53 water packages, one pallet of MREs, 140 generators and 600 tarps throughout the state and expects that number to raise over the week.
McCraney said Ida left a mark on at least 164 homes, with six destroyed and 42 receiving major damage. The storm also damaged 184 roads and 53 bridges.
Ida’s casualties include two people who died and 10 who were injured in a road collapse on Highway 26 in George County.
There have been 20 water rescues in the state, Reeves said.
During the storm, there were 48 storm shelters open with 600 occupants, as of Wednesday there were three with 44 occupants. Reeves noted that shelters may reopen as need for power climbs.
Coghlan said he does not anticipate the need to reopen the Pike County storm shelter, adding that he is working with local Louisiana emergency officials to help the displaced residents.
In other news, the McComb School District plans to resume in-person classes next Tuesday. District officials said two campuses did not have power Wednesday and a third of the bus routes are impassable.
Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College reported they would return to classes today.
The North Pike School District reportedly planned to resume classes today. Officials from South Pike were not available for comment.
South Pike head football coach Brinson Wall said he had no word Wednesday on when school would return.
