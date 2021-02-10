Agents with the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office arrested the former town clerk of Roxie on Tuesday, accusing her of embezzling more than $81,000 from town coffers.
The Auditor’s office wants Amanda Lewis to pay back $109,425.77, which includes the amount taken from the town, interest, investigative expenses and credit for money she has already repaid, according to the auditor’s office.
State Auditor Shad White said Lewis allegedly stole cash and money orders residents used to pay their water bills.
White said a lack of oversight on the town’s part allowed the manipulation of accounting software to conceal the thefts, which took place from December 2015 to August 2018.
Lewis resigned in late 2018 to take a new job. At that time, town officials found nearly $10,000 missing and contacted the State Auditor’s Office, which found that more than $80,000 was missing.
Lewis has repaid $9,269.53, the auditor’s office said.
She was booked into the Franklin County Jail. No bond was set as of early Tuesday afternoon.
If convicted, Lewis faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.
“This is another case where a significant amount of money was stolen from the water department of a municipality,” White said. “We’ve had several of these in the last two years. I’m grateful for the investigators in the auditor’s office building this case, but I also want to challenge municipalities around the state to keep a careful eye on their water departments. It’s time to put a stop to this sort of theft, and working together, we can do that.”
