LIBERTY — Amite County’s solid waste director responded to complaints that he took two weeks to self-quarantine for coronavirus without telling supervisors.
At a May 26 board meeting, supervisors questioned why Murry Toney would take the time off without first consulting the board.
Toney produced a written response and gave copies to supervisors and other county officials, noting that he did notify board president Jackie Whittington, who is over solid waste. However, Whittington wasn’t at the May 26 board meeting.
“Due to being exposed to a confirmed case and potentially a second one of Covid-19, I called my health care provider,” Toney wrote. “They advised me to self-quarantine for the recommended period of 14 days. If it was detemined the second exposure was positive, it would be 14 days from that time.
“I immediately notified Mr. Jackie Whittington, president of the board, my immediate supervisor, as to what my health care provider advised me to do. Mr. Whittington agreed that it was the safest for all concerned: my family, employees and the county.
“I effectively ran this department remotely by being in continuous contact with them on a daily basis. It would have been detrimental to our county had my employees been exposed and we were unable to collect the household refuse.
“As I’ve demonstrated for the past 19 years and hopefully many more to comne, Amite County is a top priority to me.”
Toney, who is also an elected constable, said he did not have to be tested and never showed any symptoms.
