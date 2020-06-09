Polio survivor recalls earlier epidemic; physician sees coronavirus similarities

In 1954, when Kay Brown Allred was 9, her family was coming back from a trip to North Carolina when they spent the night at a hotel and she swam in a pool.
“We were home a week or two and I developed a very high fever,” said Allred, 75, of Summit.
When she got out of bed one morning, “my legs went out from under me. It scared me. I crawled back into bed.”
The next time she tried, her mother saw her and knew something was seriously wrong. She called one doctor, who recommended bed rest, but Mama knew better and got a second opinion from Dr. Julian Janes.
Janes — who went on to practice medicine for over 50 years before his death in 2005 at age 85 — was then new to the area and had his clinic above City Drug Store in downtown McComb. Allred, by then paralyzed, had to be carried to his office.
“Dr. Janes did a spinal tap on me in his office,” Allred said. “This is all so very vivid to me.”
The tap revealed the polio virus.
“Dr. Janes said it was a contaminated pool,” Allred said.
Unknown at the time, the polio virus was spread by ingesting particles of fecal matter, which could sometimes happen when swimming.
Milestones in history
Polio has been around for millennia, but the first documented outbreak in the United States was in 1894. By 1905, scientists determined it was contagious, and by 1908 discovered it was a virus. It typically struck in the summer, and children were most susceptible.
An outbreak in the U.S. in 1916 killed thousands and paralyzed many more. The iron lung was invented in 1929 to help victims breathe. But there was no vaccine, no cure and no clear idea how it was transmitted.
“Polio was once one of the most feared diseases in the U.S.,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. “In the early 1950s, before polio vaccines were available, polio outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis each year.”
Polio was sometimes called infantile paralysis, though it affected adults, too
Renowned Mississippi physiologist Dr. Arthur Guyton came down with it as an adult in the mid-1940s, yet went on to design a leg brace, hoist and motorized wheelchair, receiving a presidential citation.
By 1955, Dr. Jonas Salk had developed a vaccine, and by 1960 the U.S. government had licensed an oral version, dispensed to school children in sugar cubes.
As with coronavirus, most people infected with polio didn’t even know they had it. Others came down with flu-like symptoms. But some, like Allred, experienced paralysis in varying degrees, which could lead to death.
Rough road to recovery
Allred was taken to Mercy Hospital in Vicksburg. With a temperature of 106 degrees, “I was packed in ice,” she recalled.
After her fever broke, she was pushed into the hall on a gurney. Without thinking, she put her leg against the wall.
“A doctor saw me throw my leg up on the wall,” she said. “He screamed at me, ‘Do that again!’ That was my first movement.”
She spent weeks in the polio ward. She recalled two or three patients in iron lungs — huge devices that encased the body but not the head.
“I remember one night power failing,” she said. “I can just see those nurses pumping those iron lungs. That’s what kept them alive.”
There were other acts of kindness as well.
“The girl in the bed at my head would take a brush in her toes and brush my hair,” Allred said.
Treatment was a 100-degree hot tub, which soothed tortured muscles.
“They slowly lowered us into that. That was our therapy,” she said.
She found out years later that the only medicine she received was aspirin, probably for fever.
When she left the hospital, “I was in braces from my neck down. I had to learn how to walk all over again at age 9,” she said.
It took her about a year before she could remove the braces and walk on her own. Training included going to the Coast and walking in sand to strengthen her legs.
Allred knows others who contracted the virus, some of whom either died or remained paralyzed.
“Nobody can tell me it was anything but the grace of God that I walked,” Allred said.
Allred went on to have a full career, working as office manager for the late Dr. Terry Westbrook for 28 years. She remains active and works out at a local gym.
She still has effects from the polio, including leg weakness and back trouble, a condition known as post-polio syndrome.
‘God is still in control’
Just recently Allred ran across a Jan. 20, 1953, edition of the Brookhaven Leader-Times with a Page 1 article on polio. The address label had the name of Eola Hart, a teacher who tutored her at home during the year she was homebound.
The headline read, “Siren Blast Thursday Will Signal Start of ‘Mothers March’ for Polio Drive Here: Over 80 Mothers To Ring Door Bells Between 6 and 8 p.m.”
The article asked residents to turn on their porch lights to let the collectors know they wanted to donate.
“Polio is a constant threat to the people of Mississippi,” the article said. “The last five years have been the worst polio years in the state’s history. Over 2,500 victims were stricken during the period 1949-1953, or an average of over 500 each year.”
Polio has since been eradicated in the United States but still occurs in parts of the world. Gone from America is the terror an earlier generation experienced at the possibility of contracting of polio. But it appears to have been replaced by a new terror of coronavirus.
Allred wants people to know the current pandemic may be “novel,” but it isn’t new.
“What we have right now is not the first time,” she said.
She said people should take common-sense precautions and keep things in perspective.
“My thinking is this is going to go on for several years,” she said.
And despite the dread a pandemic instills, “God is still in control,” Allred said.
Historical perspective
Dr. Luke Lampton of Magnolia is both a physician and historian. As a physician, he still has patients with post-polio syndrome, though not nearly as many as he had 20 years ago, since the generation of people who contracted the disease prior to 1955 is fading away with time.
As a historian, Lampton cites polio’s long reign in the United States.
“In the early 20th century it was a major public health issue for the United States,” he said.
The disease hit home when President Franklin D. Roosevelt contracted it in 1921 at age 39. But Roosevelt didn’t let polio defeat him, using swimming to build up his strength.
“My medical partner, Dr. Harry Frye, survived polio as a young man,” Lampton said. “He embraced swimming as a cure — exercise.”
Lampton said knowing about the polio epidemic helps put coronavirus in perspective.
“What we’ve got now doesn’t even compare with what they were dealing with. We’re talking about getting a vaccine within a year,” Lampton said.
Yet there were many similarities.
“Like COVID, some people, you don’t even know they have it. Others die of it. It’s the same thing with polio,” he said.
While coronavirus is the top medical issue of the day, polio was the same for the generation alive during World War II.
“I think polio was a plague of the Greatest Generation,” Lampton said. “It was what they had to fight besides the war.”
And polio wasn’t the only medical crisis that gripped the nation in the mid-20th century. Tuberculosis and typhus were among other major diseases — the latter claiming the life of Lampton’s grandfather.
“Within our lifetime and our parents’ lifetimes there were significant plagues that have hit our communities and have been devastating,” Lampton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.