Summit officials in a special meeting Friday appointed Kevin Kirk interim police chief following the death of Chief James Isaac.
Isaac died of cancer Thursday morning.
His funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Summit First Baptist Church on Robb Street. Visitation will be the preceding Friday evening at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home.
The town is seeking applications for the police chief’s job and will advertise for resume’s beginning Monday, Nov. 25. The deadline for prospective candidates to apply is noon Friday, Dec. 6.
Kirk was appointed interim chief on a 3-0 vote, with Councilman Daryl Porter absent.
In other police issues addressed Friday, Mayor Percy Robinson noted that Isaac had recently requested the board move investigator Deborah Garfield to full time. He was expected to formally request that action during December’s board meeting, and the board is expected to take up the matter then.
Councilwoman Pauline Monley asked about Isaac’s request to give some officers raises, but Robinson seemed more hesitant to go along with that, saying he’d rather give smaller but more incremental raises.
“We’ve got to give everybody something, even if it’s 1% or 2%. ... You keep moving them up,” Robinson said.
In another matter, the board accepted a $7,000 low bid from Randy’s Heating & Air to install a new heating unit at the police station.
