The McComb city board asked for the resignation of a city official after a three-hour long executive session Tuesday night, leading to a disgruntled employee posting accusations of fraud and inappropriate behavior between selectmen and employees on the city hall Facebook page.
In the fallout from Tuesday’s long and contentious meeting, the status of interim city administrator Ebony Ross remained in question.
The city board met in executive session to discuss three legal matters and a personnel matter.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley announced one action was taken during the closed-door meeting. The board voted 3-1, with one recusal, to demand the resignation of an employee. Though Lockley initially refused to disclose the vote, the board attorney advised him to report it after the livestreamed meeting had ended.
Selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted in favor of seeking the employee’s resignation, while Selectman Ronnie Brock voted against it.
Selectman Devante Johnson recused himself from the vote, and Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
Johnson and Brock were not present when the board reconvened from the closed session. Johnson would not say Wednesday why he recused himself.
Though the board did not say who the employee in question was, Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross told the Enterprise-Journal while the board was meeting behind closed doors Tuesday night that she was the subject of the discussion and that she would fight the decision.
Without giving specifics, Ross said she would not “take the fall” for another employee’s wrongdoings.
The only other city employee called into the executive session besides Ross was human resources director Donjurea Davis.
After the meeting, an anonymous — and disgruntled — employee posted statements onto on one of the city’s Facebook accounts alleging “adulterous relationships between selectmen and a Department head/employee,” as well as claims of worker’s compensation fraud.
The now-deleted post, published Tuesday night, accused Lockley of covering up for an employee, alleging that she received her full salary while also receiving $7,234 in wage replacement in worker’s compensation.
“Lockley requested thru workers compensation to allow an employee who chose to ‘DOUBLE DIP’ to repay workers compensation so it would not be published in (the) Enterprise-Journal. That employee owes the city!” the post said. “The city is in a financial bind, but Lockley is willing to praise an employee for double-dipping, theft of TAX PAYERS DOLLARS!
“There are legit issues, but the Mayor is determined to Major in Minor things while Minoring in Major things.”
The next morning, the account had a second now-deleted post that accused an unidentified selectman and city employee of inappropriate relationships.
Ross was not at work Wednesday morning, and a message left for Davis at city hall was not immediately returned. It was unclear if she was at work on Wednesday.
Lockley declined to comment on the situation Wednesday morning because it involved a personnel matter.
“I cannot speak about Facebook. If it is correct, that happens to be a personnel matter, and I will not comment on that,” he said.
The only people who have access to the city’s social media accounts are Ross, the city’s social media manager Emily Strittman, Selectman Devante Johnson and seven unidentified employees.
One person with access to social media apparently is Lockley. Ross said Tuesday that the mayor heard the city’s Facebook password at a meeting of seven city employees.
Lockley said he did not write down or remember the password and has been without his administrative and editorial powers of the Facebook accounts and city website since December, when an unknown administrator removed him.
The mayor said he has been unable to be reinstated ever since.
