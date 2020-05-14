Seniors at Parklane Academy will graduate Friday in a series of socially distanced mini-ceremonies.
The school will celebrate its seniors in eight groups of 10 starting at 4 p.m. Valedictorian Manas Sharma, salutatorian Maddie Dixon and Dr. Jack Nunnery Award recipient Mia Montalvo will lead the first group, with the rest following in alphabetical order.
The mini-ceremonies will take place in half-hour increments, with the last session starting at 7:30.
“This event is as close to the traditional graduation as the law will allow us to have,” administrator Jack Henderson wrote to students and their families. “We hope it is a very special evening for our graduates.”
He said the 10 graduates and the faculty participating in the ceremonies should fall within the state’s COVID-19 guidelines that now allow groups of 20 properly distanced people to gather in outdoor settings.
Participating students are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled session to walk through the halls of the elementary and high schools and say goodbye to faculty members.
Each graduation session will be held in front of the high school, and Henderson said each graduate can have two passenger vehicles of family and supporters present. Those family and supporters must stay in their cars, but may be able to watch the live-stream of the ceremonies on Facebook Live.
The school also plans to film the ceremonies give a copy to each senior.
