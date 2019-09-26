Snake! Man kills parking lot serpent

A McComb man out for a lunch break had a high-adrenaline encounter Monday when he found a large rattlesnake in a restaurant parking lot.
Brice Belsom, who manages the McComb C Spire store, ordered take-out at the China Palace on Delaware Avenue and pulled up in the lot in front of the adjacent Fox’s Pizza.
“When I got out to go get my food, everybody was looking under this car. I thought it was a dog or cat or something,” Belsom said. “Somebody said it was a snake and I looked under there and it was a snake. It wasn’t a little snake, it was a big one.”
He considered calling police or animal control but realized they couldn’t do much more than he could do.
A bystander offered a shovel with half a handle, but Belsom considered that a tad risky. Then a woman offered a hoe with a broken blade — essentially a pole with a hook on the end — and Belsom took it.
Another man, Brandon “Bubba” Malbrough of Summit, also stepped up.
“Me and that other guy just pulled him from under the car,” Belsom said. “He tried to get away. I said, ‘I can’t let him get away. He’ll get under somebody else’s car.’ “
When Belsom started fooling with the snake, he noticed several people videoing with their cell phones.
“I said, ‘Man, there’s too many people videoing for me to back out now,’ “ he said.
He foresaw two possible outcomes: “Either I’m going to kill the snake or I’m going to get bit. Either way it’s going to look cool on the video,” he said.
The odds were against the snake, however.
“Once we got him out from under the car, he wasn’t going anywhere. We put the hammer down.” Belsom said.
The snake measured 4 feet, 41⁄2 inches, and had five rattles and a button.
A McComb animal control officer came by and documented the snake, which Belsom took to Brister’s Taxidermy.
“They’re going to tan the hide,” he said.
He pondered how the snake might have gotten there.
“I can only assume that he hitched a ride under somebody’s car,” Belsom said.
The area is pretty much surrounded by pavement and brick. However, the parking lot borders a strip of grass and trees with a ditch, and a culvert runs under the parking lot.
Belsom was reluctant to kill the snake.
“He wasn’t really being that aggressive, to be honest with you,” he said. “He was really trying to get away.
“I hated to just kill him, but that was probably the best thing at the time. It was a public safety thing.”
Timber rattlers, also known as canebrake rattlesnakes, typically grow 3 to 5 feet long and weigh 1 to 3 pounds.
Herpetologist Tom Mann of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science said he hasn’t heard of an unusual number of sightings overall, but “this is when they move,” he said.
