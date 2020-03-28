Snow receives LSU research grant

Callie Snow, an LSU senior from Magnolia studying coastal environmental science, is a two-time recipient of an LSU Discover research grant.
She is a graduate of Parklane Academy is expected to receive her degree in May.
Snow received her first grant in the fall to fund her research on cyanobacteria harmful algal blooms that occurred in Lake Pontchartrain last summer.
This year, Snow will use her new funds to continue her project.
Snow will analyze the influence of certain environmental factors on the blooms’ toxicity and prevalence. She hopes to distinguish which combinations of environmental factors are responsible for the blooms and toxin production in Lake Pontchartrain.
