Buddy Powell, the McComb businessman who played a significant role in developing Anna Drive that’s anchored by his flagship Golden Corral restaurant, sees a bright future in chicken fingers.
Powell recently partnered with Huey Magoo’s to open about 20 of the restaurants in Mississippi, including one in McComb, with three to four expected to open across the state in 2020.
The first location is slated to open in April 2020, according to a company press release.
“It’s exciting times right now,” Powell said.
The Orlando, Fla.-based restaurant chain offers grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches and wraps.
Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two former Ole Miss golf teammates, founded the company in 2004. The name of the restaurant is a combination of their nicknames.
“These guys went to Ole Miss playing golf, played golf with Carr Haskins, which was one of my son’s best friends,” Powell said.
He said former top executives who turned Wing Stop into a household name got involved with the company and began pushing for its expansion.
Powell, meanwhile, said he was looking for an investment.
“I was looking for something else, a smaller type investment, fast food company,” he said. “I found this company on the internet about two months ago, gave them a call, talked to a lady who was representing them and the same day I got a call from the CEO of the company, which to me was very impressive.”
Powell, along with his wife Stacy and daughter Kristi Orr, toured Huey Magoo’s restaurants and ate the food.
“We knew immediately after the first day that this is where we wanted to go,” he said. “I’ve eaten every kind of chicken tender from every other company. Once you taste the food, you’re sold. It’s over with.”
While other chicken finger restaurants have more name recognition in Mississippi, Powell said his mission to expand Huey Magoo’s into the state will make it a strong contender in that market.
“Give us one year, and we’ll make Huey Magoo’s a household name in the southern U.S.,” he said.
Company president and CEO Andy Howard said Jackson, Meridian, Gulfport and Southaven are other Mississippi markets in which the chain is planning to expand.
“We are delighted to have Buddy and his family join our dynamic family of restaurants and franchisees, and we continue to look ahead with huge excitement for even further company growth in the near future,” Howard said.
“We’re excited,” Powell said. “We’ve got a great team, upper management team that is already put together.”
Powell has been a driving force behind McComb’s westward expansion in commercial development.
He was one of the investors that built Anna Drive and moved Golden Corral there from a smaller space on Delaware Avenue, vastly expanding his business and pulling in more travelers from Interstate 55.
“Golden Corral has been the vehicle that has allowed me to do other things,” he said.
He’s also one of the investors in the FitLife Sportsplex facility on Anna Drive and works in real estate.
“I’ve been doing real estate holdings forever in Louisiana and Dallas, Texas,” Powell said. “The Lord has blessed me and my family beyond belief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.