Seismic testing goes full blast

For those hearing explosions in Summit and northern Pike County this week, it is not the beginning of the end. Seismic testing for oil exploration has started.
The practice involves detonating small charges and using large trucks to shake the ground and then reading seismic monitors to search for black gold.
Clear Rock Geophysics recently began seismic testing and a torrent of small explosions could be heard throughout Sunday. To conduct the study, small holes are bored into the ground and explosives are detonated in them, shaking the ground so the seismic monitors can get a picture of the underground workings of the area and possibly find oil deposits.
Gary Stewart of Clear Rock Geophysics previously told the Summit Town Council about the study, noting it would take about two weeks and range from Dixie Springs to north of Summit. The result of the explosions will be a high-definition map of the earth’s surface.
The study will extend to the southern part of the county later, going from the Pike County Speedway to Gillsburg.
Peppered throughout north Pike are small boxes used to record the findings.
Those unassuming boxes are Nodal seismic acquisition systems, which measure vibrations to build a picture of the geographic make up of the area.
“Vibe” Trucks the size of garbage trucks will soon be brought in to test roads and places where the controlled explosions would not be appropriate.
This isn’t the first time this type of study was conducted in Pike County.
In 2015, Denbury Onshore conducted a similar study. The same company tested Pike and Amite counties in 2006 as well.
