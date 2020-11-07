Pike County election officials got closer to determining the winner of an undecided school board race Friday, while the Secretary of State’s office reported bloated voter rolls in many counties, including some in Southwest Mississippi.
The only Pike County race that remained too close to call as of Friday was for the South Pike school board race between Cassandra Lewis and Percy Martin Jr. Martin was leading after the inclusion of absentee and curbside ballots with 521 (55%) votes to Lewis’s 430.
No other votes would be added until affidavit ballots are counted next Thursday, Pike County Election Commission chair Trudy Berger said. She didn’t say how many affidavit ballots were cast in the race, so it’s unclear if there are enough of them to determine the outcome.
The counting of votes in Mississippi is taking much longer with this election compared to elections past due to changes in state law this year affecting how absentee ballots are stored and counted.
While Americans remained glued to their TVs awaiting ballot results to come in from a number of battleground states — and wondering what is taking so long — in reality, the states that could decide the election — Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona — are well ahead of Mississippi in completing their vote count.
As of Friday afternoon, Mississippi had just 84% of the votes cast Tuesday counted.
The only states that have had a fewer share of votes counted were California at 66%, Utah at 83%, New York at 78%, New Jersey at 74%, Maryland at 78%, Delaware at 87% and Alaska at just 50%.
All of these states, excluding Alaska, have been called by the AP for either President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
All battleground states yet to be called are above 90%, excluding Nevada, which was at 87% as of Friday afternoon.
n n n
In other election news, Southwest Mississippi seems to have voter bloating issues, with two area counties having more registered voters than the active voting-age population had accounted for, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Amite County has 10,177 registered voters, but just 9,837 residents of voting age, meaning 103% of voting-age people in the county are registered to vote, which is impossible.
Franklin County has the same issue, with 102% of the voting-age population registered. Covington, Humphreys, Jefferson, Leflore and Madison counties are among the other counties with over 100% voter registration.
Lawrence, Walthall and Wilkinson counties are among the some 44 counties with a registration in the 90% range. Pike and Lincoln counties showed a more realistic 85% of the voting age population were registered to vote.
This phenomenon of voter rolls exceeding the voting age population is called bloat. This happens when voter rolls have not been purged of people who have moved out of the county, died or been convicted of a disenfranchsing crime.
Assistant Secretary of State Kendra James told the Delta Democrat-Times election commissioners are trained each year about voter roll maintenance and are supposed to purge voter rolls.
“Our office has imports from the Department of Health and Vital Statistics, which show voters who have been issued a death certificate, and imports from the Administrative Office of Courts for voters who have been convicted of a disenfranchising crime,” James said. “While the death certificates are accurate, the election commissioners are trained to obtain a copy of a sentencing (or) conviction order before purging a voter for a disenfranchising crime.”
James said commissioners should follow the National Voter Registration Act as well, noting that they have to mail confirmation cards to those whom they suspected moved residences but it is ultimately up to the voter to re-register at their new address.
