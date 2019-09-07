TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors on Tuesday welcomed Chancery Clerk-elect Shannon Fortinberry to their meeting as she shadowed and observed outgoing clerk Bob Bracey before he leaves office on Dec. 31.
“I’m so excited to be here,” Fortinberry said Tuesday. “I started out in the law, and I still love it. It’s like coming home.”
Fortinberry, a teacher for 29 years who now covers English II classes at Tylertown High School, will leave that position to succeed Bracey in January. She said she would come to the courthouse on the first Monday of each month for the board meetings and other observation and training opportunities for the rest of the year.
Fortinberry led a field of four in the first primary and defeated longtime deputy clerk Cindy Ginn in the primary runoff on Aug. 27.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a complaint urging members to make improvements at the North Knoxo voting precinct that would bring it into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Among the needed changes are the construction of a ramp and installation of a taller door.
Supervisors said repairs are already slated at North Knoxo and other precincts in the county. State funds to help with voting accessibility are expected to arrive soon to help the county make the needed repairs.
• Approved the renewal of a computer software support and maintenance contract for the sheriff’s department for $1,578.
• Heard from Sheriff Kyle Breland on the hiring of Takeisha Jackson as a deputy and Ashley O’Quin as a dispatcher.
• Reappointed Jeremy Holmes to the airport board.
• Approved inventory additions and deletions.
• Noted the budget would be adopted in a special called meeting Thursday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.