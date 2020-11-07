LIBERTY — Aldermen renewed two insurance policies with increases and one with a decrease at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The board renewed commercial property and automobile coverage with Libderty Insurance Co. for $24,795, up $23,159 from last year.
General liability coverage through the Mississippi Municipal Services Group dropped from $4,190 to $3,329.
BlueCross BlueShield health insurance rates for town employees will go from $533 a month to $565.
In other business, the board:
• Approved travel to the two-day Mississippi Municipal League Mid-Winter Conference at Jackson in January.
• Accepted First Bank as primary depository and Trustmark National Bank as secondary.
• Agreed to apply for $17,051 from the Mississippi County and Municipality Emergency Relief Program to cover salaries of police and first responders related to COVID-19.
• Approved holidays authorized by the governor including Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25 for Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year.
