TYLERTOWN — The replenishment of state funding sources for road and bridge construction and maintenance should help Walthall County, but not as much as needed.
County Engineer Jeff Dungan told supervisors Jan. 22 that the county should have about $2.6 million in State Aid and $753,000 in Local System Bridge Program funding over this term of office.
However, the State Aid funding can disappear quickly with a cost estimate of up to $60,000 per mile to reseal a road.
The LSBP funding is welcome after multiple legislative sessions in which legislators did not fund the program as they had for years by selling bonds.
The new funding comes from a portion of the state’s new sales tax on online purchases. But, that funding is ramping up over four years from 25 percent of theannual expected funding level to the full allocation.
Dungan said that would leave the LSBP program statewide at about half of its usual funding level for this term of office.
“Y’all need to talk to (state Rep.) Bill Pigott about passing some LSBP gap funding,” Dungan said. “It would take about $30 million, and if (legislators) would do it once, they’d never have to do it again.
“They did a great thing by funding this with that sales tax, but you’ll get a lot less money in this term by them scaling the appropriation up over those years.”
That would mean another $750,000 for Walthall County to put into bridge maintenance or repairs over the next four years, he said.
In actual construction and repair, Dungan said the replacement of a bridge on Old Bethel Road is mostly complete, and a bridge on May Road where weather has caused delays shouold be completed in the the next month.
Inspection rides have been made over the county’s State Aid roads, and Dungan will receive a report on recommended maintenance items.
“Darbun-China Grove Road is really bad,” he said. “We need to do a project there real soon. What it needs is a big, fat overlay, but we can’t afford that for five miles. We can mill, do a scrub seal and put down a thin overlay.”
Among the county’s bridges, only five still have timber pilings, he said. The bridge on Rushingtown Road qualifies for State Aid, and bridges on Breland-Brown, Old Sandy Hook, Sims Thornhill and Sunlight roads qualify for LSBP funding.
Dungan also noted that the county received a grant to conduct an environmental study of of 30 acres north of the U.S. 98 bypass at Tylertown, which the city and county have been working to prepare for new development.
The study will produce a map that shows boundaries and elevations and delineates streams and other bodies of water, as well as survey for endangered species.
