Paradise Ranch Resort will hold a public meeting at 6 tonight to discuss plans to build a wastewater treatment system that would discharge into the Bogue Chitto River.
Last year the resort filed a request with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to install the nearly $1 million plant that will flow into a ditch leading into the river south of Walker’s Bridge. The plan has generated considerable opposition, with petitions and a Friends of the Bogue Chitto River Facebook page.
The meeting is at the resort, located at 660 Highway 48 West, Tylertown.
The DEQ will hold a hearing later. “Due to the public interest in the project, MDEQ plans to hold a virtual public hearing on the project to hear concerns,” the agency said. “When the hearing is scheduled, MDEQ will publish a notice of the hearing at least 30 days in advance.”
People can keep up with hearings at www.mdeq.ms .gov/ensearch/public-hearings/.
They can keep up with permits at www.mdeq.ms .gov/ensearch/epd-permits-at-public-notice/; and can sign up for notifications at www.mdeq.ms.gov/permits/public-notice-notifications/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.