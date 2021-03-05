Still masking up

Gov. Tate Reeves’s decision Tuesday to lift the executive order requiring face masks in counties where COVID-19 infection rates are high brought mixed reactions from people inside the state and condemnation from others outside.
Reeves’ decision to lift the order came a year after his first mandates on combating the virus went into effect. Rules about wearing masks didn’t come from the governor until the summer.
McComb officials and other local residents have mixed feelings toward the move, with some calling it premature and others saying it didn’t come soon enough.
Reeves action makes the wearing of face masks, social distancing and the practice of good hygiene a suggestion, not a requirement. His revised executive order asks businesses to “make a good-faith effort” to slow the spread of the virus, while lifting any restrictions on how many people can enter a business.
The only virus prevention efforts remaining in the order pertain to K-12 schools, where students and staff are still required to wear masks; and sporting events, with indoor arenas still limited to 50% capacity.
This change has been sharply criticized by President Joe Biden, who called the move “Neanderthal thinking.”
“I think it’s a big mistake. Look, I hope everybody realizes by now that masks make a big difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because the way in which we are able to get vaccines,” Biden said to reporters Wednesday.
“The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that, in the meantime, everything is fine, take off our mask, forget it.”
Reeves took to social media to punch back, extending the comment of “Neanderthal thinking” to every person in Mississippi rather than his decision to lift the mandates.
“President Biden just said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves is ‘Neanderthal thinking,’ ” Reeves posted. “Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”
Though Reeves lifted his order, local municipalizes such as McComb, Summit and Magnolia have kept their mandates going. Biden was not the only politician to push against Reeves’ move. Local officials said they felt the move was “premature.”
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley recently said the city mandate would stay in effect until the board of selectmen votes to rescind it. He said the board would discuss the mandate in its next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, adding that it is up to the board to either keep it or kill it.
“I think that the governor's position to lift the mandate is too early to do such simply because there are a number of citizens that have not received the vaccine. We have not reached herd immunity,” Lockley said. “We have to do everything we can to keep the spread of the virus down until then.”
“He left it up to the municipalities, and I am just going to keep the mandate for now,” Summit Mayor Percy Robinson said, adding that he follows the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the county very closely.
“The governor had his reasons for lifting it, and we have our reasons for keeping it. ... Come April when our mandate is set to expire, we will re-examine.”
Magnolia officials said the city will be under its mask mandate until April as well. Both candidates running for mayor said they support keeping the mask mandate.
Tammy Witherspoon, a Democratic state senator who is running for mayor, said she was still encouraging residents to wear their masks and continue to follow the other public health guidelines.
“I think the governor was being a little premature, and as a state senator I am asking the that the people I represent in District 38 continue to wear a mask,” she said. “I am happy the numbers are coming down, but I think it is still too early. If I am elected I am going to continue the mask mandate in Magnolia.”
Mercedes Ricks, a restaurant owner who is running as an independent in the June general election, said, “My thoughts are we need to be responsible. I think as citizens we should be responsible and continue to wear masks.
“Absolutely it is too early to lift the mandate,” Ricks said. “I am still using my mask, and I will continue using my mask.”
While local officials are in favor of masks, not all residents share the same sentiment. Reaction to the news brought mixed feelings from social media users, with some saying it’s time for masks to go — even in schools — and others saying Reeves pulled the plug too early.
Brandi Flory Smith of McComb replied to the Enterprise-Journal’s Facebook post in favor of Reeves’ decision.
“About time! Kids should NOT have to wear them in school though,” she said.
Ryan Clause of Gillsburg also came out on Reeves’ side, commenting, “Only good thing I’ve seen him do!”
Others were disappointed by the decision.
“It seems our governor is motivated by politics rather than science and the health of his constituents,” Suzanne Sanders said.
“Until Covid (has) really hit your home and taken someone, you wouldn’t understand,” Emma Bell said. “I’m about to lay my husband to rest because of Covid. One slip up is all you need.”
