LIBERTY — The Department of Transportation plans to try a method on Main Street that could solve its bone-rattling roughness, said District Engineer Albert White.
Workers are going to remove asphalt from a test section inject a stabilizing foam underground to depths of as much as eight feet. The idea is to stabilize the soil and keep the slabs from shifting.
“It’s different from what we did last time,” White said, referring to an overlay job a few years ago. “If that works well, we’re going to do the whole section.”
It will take up to a few months to see if the test section holds. If not, DOT will use other methods, which are more costly and difficult.
Those methods include complete reconstruction; widening the slabs; installing a drain system under the street; or crushing the pavemnent, using it for a base and adding asphalt.
One issue that redoing Main Street won’t solve in a deep drain hole on the southwest corner of the intersection of Main and Highway 584 which has destroyed countless tires.
“All these trucks and trailers keep making those tight turns and keep wearing it out,” White said.
White said DOT repairs the hole frequently, but the only permanent solution is to buy more right-of-way there, which is not in the plans.
