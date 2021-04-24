TYLERTOWN — Town officials cut short a discussion with a resident over drainage issues, saying it should be dealt with by the mayor and the public works director.
“This board makes policy,” Mayor Ed Hughes told Cheryl Ogunbor, who lives at the corner of Magnolia and North Collins streets. “You need to come see me and the public works director.”
Ogunbor went to the board a few months ago to complain that the placement of a culvert near her property was causing drainage problems and erosion after heavy storms.
She returned Tuesday saying that a recent paving project had raised the level of both Magnolia and North Collins streets, which allowed more storm drainage to be directed into her yard and her basement.
She said the situation had also caused her to lose a number of trees in her yard, including a pecan tree that fell on her house.
Hughes noted that he and the public works director had been there several times to assess the property, but the town’s options for altering drainage in the area are limited.
“We cannot and we will not work on private property,” Hughes said. “Most people are happy when we pave the streets.”
Ogunbor submitted a public records request to Town Clerk Lori Hawn during the meeting for items related to her situation, which Hawn said she would have to pay for.
“I don’t care how much it costs,” Ogunbor said. “I’ve already spent $10,000 on this. The problem is not on my property, it’s coming from city property.”
Hughes said he and Public Works Director Steve Brumfield would visit Ogunbor’s property again to see if anything more could be done to address her concerns.
In other business, the board:
• Terminated Dixie Youth Baseball’s lease on the town’s downtown fields between Maryland and Louisiana avenues. Hughes said the league plans to play its games at the fields in Holmes Water Park instead. The downtown lease had been in effect since 1971.
• Accepted the resignation of police offier Josh McCallum, who plans to join the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
