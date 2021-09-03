After a week’s delay caused by Hurricane Ida, the Enterprise-Journal’s redesigned website is scheduled to arrive on Sunday.
“There are no storms headed our way this weekend,” said editor Jack Ryan. Hopefully we’ll be able to make the switch this time.”
As a story in last Friday’s paper noted, the newspaper’s website, www.enterprise-journal.com, will be taken down on Saturday to transfer the site to a new web host. The new site should be available for viewing sometime Sunday.
The redesign will include the favorite parts of the existing website: local stories and an “e-edition” of each page in each day’s newspaper.
It also will include a number of new features, such as stories from the 20 other papers that are part of Emmerich Newspapers, which owns the Enterprise-Journal.
It will include other coverage of Mississippi news, a feed of news from The Associated Press and press releases of interest from businesses, state agencies and elected officials.
Plans also include inviting readers to sign up for local news bulletin alerts, or to sign up for a daily email of new items on the site.
The biggest nuisance with the switch is that it will require everyone who has a paid or free subscription to the website to reset their password in the new format. The existing passwords are not being transferred due to privacy concerns.
Readers who have trouble logging in during the first few days of the switch should call the newspaper office at 684-2421.
The “paywall” that restricts website content for subscribers will be removed for the first several days under the new site. This will give subscribers time to resolve any issues with their account and also will allow non-subscribers to have a look at the changes.
After that, subscribers to the print edition of the Enterprise-Journal will receive full access to the website, including all of its content, at no additional charge. Online-only subscriptions start as low as $5 for a week.
Non-subscribers will receive limited access to premium content, but full access to the AP material and other stories and features that are in front of the paywall.
