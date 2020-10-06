Pike County election commissioners asked supervisors Monday to extend a COVID-19 mask mandate to voting precincts on election day — but supervisors balked, expressing concerns about the prospect of stopping anyone from voting.
Commission chairperson Trudy Berger said a recent Enterprise-Journal article about a shortage of pollworkers resulted in many people applying.
But now she fears some will quit if there’s no mask mandate at the Nov. 3 general election.
“Our veteran pollworkers agreed to work based on our assurances we would do everything in our power to keep them safe,” she said.
Berger asked supervisors extend the mandate currently in place at the courthouse to all 25 voting precincts.
She gave an example of 1,000 people voting at a precinct and a few hundred refusing to wear a mask if no mandate is in place.
Berger said masks will be available for voters who don’t have one. A bailiff will be on hand at each precinct, and people who don’t want to wear a mask can vote curbside — which involves shutting down all voting and bringing the voter book and ballot outside.
If someone insists on going inside without a mask, the bailiff could call law enforcement, Berger suggested.
Board president Sam Hall noted that Gov. Tate Reeves dropped the statewide mask mandate except for certain situations like schools.
“The pollworkers are not comfortable without it,” Hall said.
“I think we need to keep everything in place countywide,” he said. “I think it’s real important to protect the pollworkers.”
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said supervisors have the legal authority to require masks at precincts.
But Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky expressed concerns about the prospect of voter intimidation if anyone is turned away.
And Supervisor Robert Accardo said a mask mandate could result in disruptions at voting precincts, as well as lawsuits.
“I’m afraid if we require that for all 25 precincts, we’re going to have a revolt on our hands,” Accardo said.
He suggested supervisors pass a resolution encouraging voters to wear a mask but not requiring them to.
Sheriff James Brumfield said a precinct mask mandate would be unenforceable and expressed qualms about preventing anyone from voting.
Berger said no one would be prevented from voting, mandate or not.
Accardo said he wishes the governor would address the issue at the state level rather than leave it up to individual counties.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said he would like to know what other counties are doing, and Berger said she will find out.
Supervisors took no action Monday on the request.
In a related matter, Bowsky expressed concerns about a call from President Donald Trump during the recent debate for his supporters to “watch” for voter fraud at voting precincts.
Berger said state law is specific about who can serve as a poll watcher and what they must do.
“Anybody that’s not credentialed will not be able to stay in the precinct,” she said.
She said regulations concerning poll watchers and related issues will be posted at precincts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.