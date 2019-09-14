McComb is almost done paying for cleanup from the May 9 tornado and wind storm, and the end can’t come soon enough.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the city has spent $587,000 paying for debris cleanup, monitoring and consulting tied to the storm that caused damage across the city, especially the Indian Reservation and Edgewood neighborhoods.
He added that damages from around the state that day have not added up to the $4.5 million that would trigger reimbursement for cleanup costs from the federal and state emergency management agencies, meaning the city will eat those costs, which have been paid from city reserves.
If selectmen hold the line on spending, and revenues come in as projected in the next fiscal year, about $400,000 of those costs could be recouped in the new budget.
Spending of just over $11 million is proposed for 2019-20, while revenues are projected at almost $11.4 million for the general fund. Selectmen also approved the budget and set the millage for the next year on Tuesday.
Total tax millage for city residents is 105.59. Of that, 42.84 includes the city general fund operations at 29.09 mills, debt service at 10.11 mills, 0.74 mills for the library and 2.9 mills to fund a former firefighters retirement program from which some retirees still draw payments.
School taxes total 62.75 mills, with 58.5 mills for general operations, 2.3 mills for debt service and 1.95 mills to pay off shortfall notes.
“Is it true that the school district can levy these taxes regardless of what we do?” Selectman Ted Tullos asked.
“No,” Lockley said. “We have to set that.”
“I’d like to see the district be more conservative with their spending and have more teaching and learning,” Tullos said.
Board members voted unanimously to pass the city budget, but Tullos and Michael Cameron voted against the tax levies.
Unanimous votes also authorized payments of $9,430.50 to True North Emergency Management and $31,683.30 to Land Company Development for storm cleanup.
In other business, the board:
• Authorized two part-time dispatch positions and five part-time police officer positions.
• Transferred the city’s firing range from the recreation department to the police department.
• Approved a new fee structure for payroll and benefits services provided by T.E. Lott and Co.
• Reinstated the position of deputy recreation director.
• Approved payments to Greenbriar Digging of $5,700 for the pump replacement project at the city water plant and $256,882.99 for the Northwest Interceptor sewer upgrade project.
• Paid board attorney Angela Cockerham and her law firm $1,500 for work on the city’s $500,000 loan backed by hotel and motel taxes, $5,850 for work on an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint filed by former public works director Chuck Lambert, $37.50 for work on a wrongful termination suit filed by former city prosecutor David Brewer and $975 for work on a hospital bond issue.
• Accepted a $500 donation to the city animal shelter.
• Approved a list of houses to be demolished and set a hearing date at 5 p.m. Oct. 15.
• Approved travel for Seectman Devante Johnson to attend the Living Reconciled Celebration banquet, held by Mission Mississippi, in Jackson on Sept. 24.
• Learned Lockley will give a State of the City address at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the State Theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.