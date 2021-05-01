After over a year of COVID-19 restrictions of one sort or another, the McComb Public Library will return to full-time operation Monday.
Masks will still be required, however.
The library will open 8:30 a.m. every day Mondays through Saturdays. Closing hours are 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Computers will shut down 30 minutes early every day.
Also back open is the library’s art gallery, which was dedicated last year to former Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System director Toni James. The room had been used as a studio for virtual children’s storyhour, which is now held 11 a.m. every Thursday in the meeting room.
“About three weeks ago I cleared everything out ( of the gallery) and we’re using it as an art gallery,” said children’s activities director Laura Stokes.
On display through July are paintings by 14 local artists. The public is invited to sign the guest book and peruse the artwork.
Featured artists are Malcolm Allen, Dianne Burris, Linda Clark, the late Charles Crossley, Beverly Dick, Gregg Harbison, Winnie Len Howell, Pat Legg, Ava Madison, Saul Maurer, Margie Newman, Karen Robertson, Suzy Sanders and Sherry Wall.
Elsewhere in the library, Curious George the stuffed monkey sits astride a battered old model New Holland tractor beside a sign announcing the eight-week summer reading program, “Tails & Tales.”
Stokes had put out a request on Facebook for a toy tractor, and someone found the New Holland in a dump, cleaned it up and brought it in.
The program will kick off with an “animal garden” petting zoo 10 a.m. to noon June 5 with a variety of lovable critters for kids to get their hands on. Prizes will be given away during the reading program, including coupons for free snowballs.
The library will hold a “best buddy sleepover” June 10 and 11 when children’s favorite stuffed animals can spend the night at the library.
“We will have a story and then you will leave your stuffy for the night and come back on Friday morning the 11th and have donut holes and chocolate milk and pick up your stuffy!” says a library announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.