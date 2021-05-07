McComb officials are looking to start filling in key positions after hiring a city administrator, while other departments are hemorrhaging staff.
City Administrator David Myers asked the board during a Tuesday night work session to waive the requirement for city employees to live within Pike County or a surrounding county for the city’s prospective comptroller hire.
“I’m asking the board to waive that requirement,” he said. “She lives just outside of the requirement. It’s 41 minutes in, basically a straight shot.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked who interviewed the candidates for the position. Myers, whose first day was Monday, said Human Resources Director Donjurea Davis interviewed while interim city clerk Rosezea Scott sat in without asking questions.
Brock asked Myers if he was comfortable hiring the prospective comptroller without an interview. Myers said he visited with the candidate and is confident she will do a good job.
“I got an opportunity to actually speak to the potential hire. That person is more than qualified for the job,” Myers said. “I think she’ll be an extremely good asset to the city in terms of the finances.
“She’s been in municipal government for 20 years, and she’s currently doing the job right now where she is. She has the experience and will need very little supervision.”
The board asked if the candidate knew the city’s software, and Myers said she did not. He said she is trained in a newer program that does the same functions, so he believed it would be easier for her to learn the city’s more antiquated program.
Myers said the comptroller candidate could begin work by May 24.
The board also asked about progress on hiring a full-time city clerk, but there have been no applicants, according to Myers.
He said the board would have to authorize him to advertise for the position again.
Selectman Donovan Hill also brought up the interlocal agreement the city had with the rest of the county’s municipalities in a bid to give McComb dispatchers a raise.
Pike County Sheriff’s Office, along with the surrounding municipalities, uses the city’s dispatchers through this interlocal agreement, and Hill asked Myers and the mayor to look into asking those surrounding entities to kick in to give the city’s dispatcher’s a raise.
“We provide the housing, and the county provides the money for the dispatch center,” Hill said. “We have a situation with our dispatchers. They are leaving us because of pay, and I would like for us to revisit this interlocal agreement to see if Magnolia and Summit would like to join in and help pay for some of the services.
“We all have general fund budgets, but I think we should all be pitching in outside of the money and taxes we pay the county already. ... Once our dispatchers start leaving, then we will be in a bind.”
When asked, Police Chief Garland Ward indicated the city’s dispatch was down to five or six employees while it is budgeted for over double that number at 13.
