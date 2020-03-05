McComb City Administrator Dirkland Smith survived a 3-3 vote that attempted to force his firing Tuesday night after a special called executive session.
The city board met behind closed doors for 40 minutes to discuss Smith’s conduct and what was later vaguely described as a conflict of interest surrounding Smith’s residence.
After the executive session concluded, Selectman Donovan Hill motioned to terminate Smith, with Selectman Devante Johnson seconding. The vote split 3-3 with Hill, Johnson and Selectman Ronnie Brock in favor and selectmen Shawn Williams, Ted Tullos and Michael Cameron opposed.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley recused himself from the vote, claiming he was too close to the situation.
“Because there is an issue I am involved in, I have to recuse myself from voting,” Lockley said, without elaborating.
Before the vote, Cameron asked Hill why he wanted to terminate Smith, who was hired July 23, 2019.
Hill said he didn’t mind talking about the matter in open session, but board attorney Angela Cockerham cut him off.
“I would caution the board about personnel matters. There has been a discussion that has taken place,” Cockerham said. “If the board needs to reconvene its executive session to discuss it further, that is what I would advise.
“As far as discussing anything about the city administrator and the grounds, I would caution against that,” Cockerham said.
Smith asked Cockerham to define the terms “employee” and “contractor,” and Cockerham did so, adding that no one disputes he is a city employee. Smith then said as an employee, he is entitled to due process, and Cockerham told him the board could take that up in executive session.
“I would like to know the grounds and the reasons, and I would like to defend, justify or at least rebut. I understand it is at your will and pleasure, but as an employee, I do have a right to due process,” Smith said.
Cockerham said Smith would be allowed to learn the grounds and rebut them, but it had to be discussed in executive session.
“If the board and mayor want to reconvene with you in executive session, that is going to be completely within the board’s discretion,” Cockerham said.
Smith did not meet with the board during its executive session. He argued that city, state and federal law provide for an employee to be allowed a reason for termination.
“Since I am an employee, I am entitled to due process, according to this handbook that the board has done, regardless of if they want to or not,” Smith said.
Cockerham said the question is not whether Smith is an employee, but whether the board would hold a meeting for him to hear a reason.
“I think everyone around the table knows that you are an employee,” Cockerham said. “The substantive question has to deal with not necessarily rights — whether or not the board will meet with you in executive session.”
During the exchange, Johnson cited Smith’s “outbursts” as one of the reasons he decided to vote for termination.
“This is the type of temperament I am tired of,” Johnson said.
“Temperament is asking questions?” Smith returned, leading Lockley to bang the gavel and call for order.
Cameron said the issue with Smith apparently stems from a conflict of interest about Smith’s housing, and Johnson suggested Cockerham file a formal complaint against Smith. Selectmen would not specify the conflict, and Cockerham declined to answer or expand on Johnson’s suggestion.
“I’m not making a motion or anything, but I would like to see on next week’s agenda to give the CA a time frame for finding a new place of residence in order to solve the conflict of interest he is in,” Cameron said.
Lockley suggested Cockerham contact the appropriate agency involved in the alleged conflict and get advice.
Reached Wednesday, Smith said he was blindsided by the executive session, considering he had not received a performance evaluation or been asked to meet with city officials about any shortcomings beforehand. Smith said he didn’t understand the issue about the alleged conflict of interest surrounding his residency, which is inside city limits.
Johnson said, “Based on the 3 to 3 vote and the mayor’s recusal, there is a conflict of interest, and it is my prayer that the board would work expeditiously to resolve it.”
Johnson also said the city administrator position is not required to be filled, and it is the board’s choice on whether it is filled or not.
“It is my job being the elected official for Ward 3 to call it as I see it in that board room, and if any time the citizens of Ward 3 are not happy with how I am calling it, democracy is there in 2022, and I will respect and submit to whatever they decide,” Johnson said Wednesday when asked why he voted to terminate Smith.
Johnson also pointed to a mistake Smith made in the work session by providing the wrong information about an agenda item.
“I think the city administrator is going to have to do a better job of controlling the agenda,” Johnson said.
Lockley declined to comment when reached Wednesday afternoon.
