Cleanup should be underway today for debris from the April 23 tornado in Pike County.
With federal and state approval, on Wednesday supervisors gave notice to proceed on debris removal in storm-damaged areas.
Those include Enterprise, Moak, Slay, Magnolia-Pisgah, Broken Arrow, Stewart Robison, Murry, Gertman Hill and Summit-Holmesville roads and Smith Lane.
Residents must have their debris pushed onto county right of way.
Land Company Development of Magnolia will pick up the debris for no more than $700,000, and DebrisTech of Picayune will monitor the pickup for up to $200,000.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse 75% of the cost, with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the county splitting the rest.
