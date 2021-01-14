North Pike trustees learned Thursday that the district has been accredited for another year.
“We had no deficiencies,” Assistant Superintendent Scott Hallmark told the board.
Neither Superintendent Dennis Penton nor Superintendent-select Dr. Jay Smith was present for the brief meeting.
On the consent agenda, the board:
• Updated policies on asset management and purchasing and contracts.
• Renewed the district’s agreement with Rodabough Education Group, which manages the district’s applications for eRate reimbursements for eligible telecommunications expenses.
• Approved an agreement with Mississippi Action for Progress and A Clear Path to provide behavioral health services for students with emotional disturbances. Districts in Pike, Amite, Walthall and Lawrence counties are part of the agreement.
• Accepted donations of $12,500, including $6,000 from Weyerhaeuser to enrich engagement and learning at the lower elementary school and another $6,000 to help build a press box and concession stand for the softball field; and $500 from Woodmen of the World Chapter 33 to the middle school for library books.
• Took no action in executive session on a personnel matter.
