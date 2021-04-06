An argument between father and son turned bloody over the weekend in Amite County.
Patrick Anthony, 31, of Roseland, La., was arrested around midnight Saturday after allegedly shooting his father, Andrew Anthony, at a hunting camp near Fox Road north of Gloster.
Amite County deputies initially charged Patrick Anthony with aggravated assault, but upon further investigation, his charge was upgraded to attempted murder Monday morning, Sheriff Tim Wroten said.
Patrick Anthony is out on $10,000 bond awaiting a preliminary hearing in Amite County Justice Court on April 14.
His father, Andrew, was still being treated at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center on Monday after undergoing surgery. Wroten was unsure of the severity of his condition, but he was not being treated in the intensive care unit.
The Anthonys were arguing late Friday or early Saturday when Patrick allegedly went outside the camp to his truck and retrieved a Taurus Judge .45 revolver which was loaded with .410 shotgun shells, Wroten said.
As they continued to fight, one round was fired into the air, and one was fired into Andrew Anthony’s stomach, Wroten added.
He said Patrick and another person with them tried to transport Andrew to SMRMC but broke down on Highway 24 at which point one of them called 911. Deputies arrived, and Andrew was taken to SMRMC.
