Former Magnolia alderwoman Mercedes Ricks said she intends to run for mayor this summer, setting up a showdown between her and former Mayor Anthony Witherspoon.
Ricks, the owner of La Mariposa restaurant in Magnolia, previously served as an alderwoman-at-large and mayor pro tem on the town board from 2013-17. She unsuccessfully ran for a second term.
Now she’s bringing her hopes for a unified Magnolia and improved infrastructure to a mayoral campaign.
“The way conditions of our city have gone, it seems like nobody cares,” Ricks said. “Our streets are deplorable and dirty, and it seems like no one, even the elected officials, care about it, because they do absolutely nothing.”
Ricks has her paperwork ready to submit to officially qualify for the election; she plans to do so Monday.
She wants to inspire members of the community to get involved in the town’s democratic process by running for office and going to meetings.
A Colombia native, Ricks traced her own journey from immigrant to restaurant owner to candidate.
“From not knowing English to now running for political office — that’s America,” she said.
Ricks moved from New Orleans to Magnolia after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and opened La Mariposa the next year.
Anthony Witherspoon, who resigned Dec. 31, announced on Facebook Tuesday his intention to run for re-election in June and called himself a democratic socialist.
He also stated his opposition to “Trump Republicans,” listing Ricks and others in that group.
Ricks said that her support of former President Donald Trump has nothing to do with how she’d serve as mayor and that national politics have no place in Magnolia’s town government.
She is running as an independent, as she also did when running for the board.
“I’m not Washington; I’m Magnolia. This is where my business, my interest, is. My home,” she said. “I’m the servant of the city. I’m here to unify the community and work together, not separate it like what’s happening right now.”
“He (Witherspoon) always claims so much diversity. If you have so much diversity, why do you point fingers at me for my political point of view?” she asked.
Although she and Witherspoon would sometimes disagree when she served on the board, she said she always approached him with respect. She still wishes him well with his career plans but questioned his reason for resigning a few months before the end of his term, then announcing his candidacy for re-election.
“If you resigned, why are you running again? You didn’t have to go to the trouble,” Ricks said.
In Witherspoon’s video, he said he decided to seek another term because he didn’t want the Democratic Party to have no nominee for the office.
