Shannon Fortinberry will become Walthall County’s next chancery clerk after defeating Cindy Crain Ginn on Tuesday night.
Fortinberry won the race with 1,678 votes (52%) to Ginn’s 1,537 (48%), according to unofficial and uncertified results. Fortinberry will take the seat in January since there are no other candidates and will replace the retiring Bob Bracey.
In the District 2 supervisor’s race, Ken Craft appears to have won his old seat back from Fred Magee, earning 359 votes (51%) to Magee’s 350 (49%).
In the 4th District supervisor’s race, Bruce Boyd topped Jason Mallette 370 (51%) to 348 (49%) and will face Republican Robert Bond in the November general election.
Incumbent Roy Jene Huhn was re-elected to the District 2 constable’s seat after defeating Joe Michael Williams 892 (56%) to 695 (44%).
All candidates ran as Democrats.
Amite County ballot results weren’t available by presstime. Visit enterprise-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.