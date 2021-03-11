South Pike school officials see a good opportunity for students this year in the absence of state testing that could normally result in students being retained or kept from graduating.
Superintendent Donna Scott said state assessments will be given this year, but won’t count against the students or the district. Instead, the tests will largely be treated like a progress report, showing where students have improved or fallen behind.
High school counselor Tyrone Varnado said that could give a boost to students this year who would otherwise need to meet a minimum score on end-of-year tests in Algebra I, Biology I, English II and U.S. history, as well as the ACT, to graduate.
“If they pass the class and get the Carnegie unit ... the test is waived,” Varnado said last Thursday.
Scott said as long as students take the tests and “take care of what they need to do,” the district has a good opportunity to post a 100% graduation rate or come very close.
Board member Eva Andrews asked whether students who have been taking online classes and making failing grades had been brought back to campus, and high school principal Caprice Smalley said while some have returned, “some of them refuse to come back.”
“We do want them back,” Scott said. “We want them to improve.”
Andrews said that was fine with her as long as the students and the parents understand the consequences.
“They need to know that the window is open,” Andrews said. “If they don’t do what they need to do, that window will be closed.”
Junior high principal Warren Eyster said online students at his school are also having difficulties.
“The independent learners are learning,” Eyster said. “If they’re not independent learners, we need more time with them.”
In the school’s periodic diagnostic testing, both proficiency and growth seem to be down somewhat, though there has been some success in moving students from intermediate to proficient scores, Eyster said. However, students scoring at the lower end of the scale, in minimal or basic understanding of the material, are largely remaining in those scoring categories.
Eyster is looking forward to the end-of-year tests and the data they provide. “We need that data to plan for growth next year,” he said.
Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School principal Kim Daniels told board members that the school’s Saturday tutorial sessions for low-performing students seem to be going well.
Of 60 students identified as needing help and invited to participate, 37 have attended, giving each of the five teachers seven to eight students. Two assistant teachers are also working in the program.
Career and technical center director Billy Passman said CTC students who are attending only virtually will not take the Career Planning and Assessment System tests.
Only hybrid students will take the CPAS. Second-year students will take the ACT WorkKeys test next week.
