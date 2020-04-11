Two waves of severe weather bringing hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes are forecast for Sunday.
Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said the first wave is expected to hit between 11 a.m. and noon, bringing golf ball-sized hail and tornadoes.
Another wave of bad weather is expected to arrive between 6 and 7 p.m. in the form of a fast-moving squal line with high winds and hail.
The Pike County Safe Room will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone seeking refuge there is asked to bring food, water and a chair.
Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided, and social distancing will be observed.
