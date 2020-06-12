Summer school began June 1 for students at Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School, with small participation and unknown effectiveness, but school officials are optimistic students will be helped by the process.
Principal Kim Daniels told school board members Thursday that about 50 of the school’s kindergarten through third-grade students are participating in the program this summer, either online for those with access, or through packets that are delivered and picked up each week.
“This is only my second year to do this,” Daniels said. “Last year, I only had the third-graders who failed the third-grade gate to participate, so this is the first time I’ve had summer school open to the whole school. I can’t really compare” the participation levels.
She said all of the school’s parents had been called and notified of the summer school, and notice had also been sent out with report cards and posted on the school’s Facebook page.
Rather than using a set curriculum for the summer program, Daniels said teachers are creating work and packets for their students based on what they observed during the school year, providing remediation opportunities for the students.
The teachers check the online and hard-copy work and provide further remediation if needed, or move on to other material if the previous work shows mastery.
Board members also discussed dress codes for students and teachers.
Board President Clara Conerly said teachers should make sure they dress more professionally, if not join the students in wearing uniforms.
Teachers “should set an example for the students,” Conerly said. “If the teachers look nice, the students will look nice.”
Board member Carrie Christian agreed, saying the pants, shorts and skirts worn by many students and teachers are “too tight and too short.”
Superintendent Donna Scott said the district has dress policies, but they will need to be enforced.
“The principals will have to enforce it and make sure their staff looks presentable,” Conerly said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the district’s student, employee and activity handbooks.
• Approved school safety plans.
• Authorized salary supplements for teachers and speech pathologists certified by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards and the American Speech Language-Hearing Association, if funded by the state
legislature.
• Approved new district salary scales.
• Set July 6 for observance of the Independence Day holiday.
• Denied a student transfer request from parents seeking to put their child into a B-rated school, rather than a D-rated school, saying the request did not conform to district policy.
• Approved student transfers into and out of the district for children of school district employees, and a slate of transfers for special circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.