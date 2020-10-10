Hurricane Delta blew ashore Friday in previously hard-hit southwestern Louisiana and was expected to bring the threat of rain, wind and spin-up tornadoes in parts of Southwest Mississippi before it moved out of the area later today.
Delta is a fast-moving storm and it was expected to quickly move through the area Friday night and this morning.
Drenching rains from Delta’s outer bands swung into the area Thursday, bringing severe weather to parts of southeastern Louisiana ahead of landfall.
Delta was a Category 3 storm before it made landfall, and forecasters expected it to weaken significantly as it moved inland.
It was expected to dump 5-10 inches of rain in southern Louisiana, 3 to 6 inches in far Southwest Mississippi and 1-2 inches less further to the east.
Amite and Wilkinson counties were expected to receive the brunt of Delta’s wind and rain as the storm passed by just on the other side of the Mississipi River.
With southwest Mississippi on the east side of the hurricane — the side associated with high winds and tornadoes — Entergy officials said they had 500 workers standing by and had requested another 1,100 to restore the state’s power grid in case Delta left widespread outages.
“We have to plan for the worst. We’re going to be on the wrong side of this storm,” said Robbin Jeter, Entergy Mississippi vice president of distribution operations sad Friday. “If it continues to move further west, and we do not see significant impacts, we’ll move into a support role and help out those affected in Louisiana and possibly Texas.”
