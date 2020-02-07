Hearts and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand, and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center will hold a free health fair on Feb. 14 with the goal of making more people aware of their heart health.
The free health fair will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. in the lobby of the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi.
Medical professionals will screen participants for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, grip strength, weight and body composition, and provide information on strokes and wound care.
“These are important screenings offered free of charge at the same time each year so you can track your test results and know if you need to see a health care provider,” said Ellen Brannan, RN, the community training center director at SMRMC.
Fasting is recommended to get the clearest test results, she said.
Brannan recommended patients keep their medical records with one provider.
“You save yourself time because you can make an appointment to see your caregiver, and in the end probably save yourself money because illnesses and issues can be diagnosed much earlier,” she said.
Brannan said health care providers at the fair will be available to ask attendees specific questions about their health or suggest scheduling specific follow-up care.
Some of the specialists on hand for the fair will include wound care, nutritional services, clinical pharmacy, cardiovascular, cancer, St. Luke Home Health and Hospice, and stroke and trauma.
For more information, call (601) 249-1822.
