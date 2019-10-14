South Pike Career & Technical Education Center educator Carolyn Holbrook was recently selected to participate in the Mississippi Teacher Council.
Mississippi State Education Superintendent recently announced Holbrook’s appointment.
The council receives feedback from teachers regarding issues facing them.
“As a former classroom teacher, I have a profound respect and admiration for what you do each day for every child,” Wright wrote in a letter to Holbrook. “I am keenly aware of the challenges you face in your communities and schools, and I want to ensure the MDE is responsive to your needs.”
Holbrook is a National Board Certified teacher and has participated in the Mississippi Education Policy Fellowship Program. She is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics instructor and serves as South Pike’s Future Business Leaders of America adviser. She also serves on Pike County’s 4-H advisory board.
