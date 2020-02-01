McComb selectmen got a look at a proposed increased salary scale for police officers Tuesday, but implementation could be far away yet.
Selectman Devante Johnson and Police Chief Damian Gatlin brought some figures devised in consultation with city Human Resources Director Donjurea Davis for preliminary discussion.
“I want to look at what we can do to keep officers on the job here,” Johnson said, noting that the shortage of officers in the city now is resulting in lots of overtime and working on what should be off days for the officers still on the job.
What Johnson and Gatlin proposed was moving officers’ salaries, mostly in the patrol division, from as low as $13.48 per hour up to $16.10 per hour.
The proposal would affect 10 officers now on the payroll, two who are paid $13.48 per hour and eight who are paid $13.88 per hour, though Gatlin said at full strength, 16 positions would be affected.
The officers paid $13.48 now have annual salaries of $29,440 and total compensation with insurance and retirement benefits totaling $41,627.
Those paid $13.88 have salaries of $30,323 and total compensation of $42,732.
The $16.10 proposal would result in salaries of $35,153 per officer and total compensation and benefits packages of $48,774.
For the 10 officers now on staff, the total compensation would increase from about $425,000 to almost $488,000.
Filling all 16 positions at the $16.10 level would cost $780,391, according to the calculations provided to the Enterprise-Journal by Johnson.
Gatlin proposed stepping the officers’ salaries up to the $16.10 level from their current salaries over five years.
The police chief said that would reduce the burden on the city’s coffers at the start.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the city has to be careful in making salary adjustments and make sure supervisors continue to be paid more than the employees they oversee.
Shifting the pay scale “affects all officers,” Lockley said. “We have to consider all positions. The (salary) steps we have, have been frozen, because we haven’t had enough money.”
“When are we going to have the money?” Selectman Shawn Williams asked. “I hear you, and I’m concerned. In this time and era, there’s so much going on, and we don’t have enough people to cover it all.”
The board decided to hold onto the matter for further discussion in next week’s work session.
