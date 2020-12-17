McComb’s mayor addressed the dire financial straits the completion of the city’s 2018 audit revealed on Tuesday as the city’s comptroller quit.
It is no secret that the city has been in a financial crunch since before last year, with Mayor Quordiniah Lockley saying repeatedly that city officials are unable to determine how much money is truly in its coffers until it can complete the 2019 audit.
The comptroller and an outside accounting firm had been trying to work on that audit since July.
“When we came on board, one of the first things I said to this board as well as to the community was we have a financial problem,” Lockley said. “It is very important that we understand that we are still in a financial bind here in the City of McComb.
“We need to pay attention to these audits as they come through because again, our revenue is going down.”
Lockley cited the city’s report from Deanne Tanksley, an auditor with the Gillion Group, who rated the city’s audit report a “B-minus,” pointing out the fact that the city consistently spent more than it made in 2018 in most of its funds.
“Understand, that B-minus does not talk about the financial condition of the city. It talks about the documentation, record keeping and all of that,” Lockley said. “When I went through the audit, there were some things that stood out that I think we need to understand about 2018. ... We spent more money than we took in.”
Lockley was referring to the 2018 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, 2018. The current board took office in July of that year.
“This is the shockeroo,” Lockley said. “At the end of 2017, our reserves were $2,290,877. At the end of 2018, we had a reserve of $1,316,402. The city, on average, spends about $800,000 per month. That’s why we need at least in reserve $2.4 million.”
Lockley said he expects these shortfalls to persist into the 2019 and 2020 audits.
He emphasized that the lower the city’s reserves are, the less likely it will be able to foot its bills in the first three months of 2021, when cities tend to run off their reserves before property tax collections arrive.
On top of these financial concerns, comptroller Zackery Fortenberry handed in his letter of resignation Monday. His last day is Dec. 29.
Fortenberry is the third comptroller on the job since the current administration took office.
He was hired following the resignation of former comptroller Daphine Green, who was hired in February of this year and resigned in May.
Before Green, the city had been without a comptroller for upwards of three months after former comptroller Sevetrius Dillon resigned in October 2019.
