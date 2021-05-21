TYLERTOWN — The Walthall County School District is going to take a hit to its finances, thanks to its local bank.
Pike National Bank submitted the only bid to be the district’s depository, a role which PNB already serves.
The bank bid an interest rate of 0.25% on deposits for one year and 0.42% for two years.
District business manager Marcy Hartzog said that was a significant decrease from the existing interest rate of 2.57%, but the district has little choice but to accept the bid.
“We talked to our auditor about it, and he said we should jump on it,” Hartzog said. “Some districts are paying banks a premium to handle their money at 0% interest.”
Board members accepted the two-year bid, which will keep Pike National as the district depository until 2023.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a request from bus drivers and Trransportation Director Rusty Martin to include the drivers in the Public Employees Retirement System.
• Accepted a donation of bookbags from the Pike County chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
• Accepted 30 Chromebooks and a laptop computer from the Mississippi Department of Education. The Chromebooks are to be used as loaner devices while other devices are shipped for repair.
• Approved summer school personnel and summer maintenance workers.
• Created a job description for a director of safety, compliance and response.
• Noted the runner-up finishes of the Tylertown track programs, with the boys finishing second in the state and the girls finishing third.
• Heard enrollment stands at 1,715, with 1,379 students on campus and 336 online. GED and pre-GED classes have 12 students enrolled, and four students are in alternative school.
• Considered staff resignations and student transfers in executive session.
