Vaccination milestone

Mississippi passed the quarter-million mark for COVID-19 vaccinations this week as state and federal officials prepare to add 30 new pharmacies to the distribution program, officials said Tuesday.
“We have no surpassed a quarter of a million vaccinations in the state of Mississippi,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.
Reeves said he is proud of the progress but notes a there will be snags as second doses become more prominent.
“We will work out these kinks when we get there. ... It is going to take a little bit of effort,” he said.
State officials said some Walmart pharmacies in the state are expected to begin administering vaccinations by next week, and other pharmacies, including smaller independent ones, could follow.
He said this addition was aimed at combating racial disparities in vaccination rates.
As of Tuesday, Black Mississippians had only accounted for 17% of the vaccinated residents, while white residents accounted for 69%.
“I am hopeful they are correct in their effort. I will say there are some concerns with their effort,” he said. “In Mississippi, there aren’t a lot of Walmarts in very rural areas.”
Reeves also noted the new program will take up about 10% of the vaccine allocation, which is somewhere in the ball park of 45,000 doses total, and 6,200 vaccine doses administered by the end of the first week.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said 30,000 vaccine appointments were added Tuesday morning and were all booked by noon.
“The supply is not going to meet the demand. We will slowly take a bite out of the apple piece by piece,” Dobbs said, adding that the number of vaccines administered was promising. “That is pretty good for a state the size of Mississippi. These are going to pay dividends down the road.”
Reeves said next in the queue for vaccinations are teachers and first responders but he was unsure when the state will get to the next phase of the vaccine roll out.
Dobbs also noted the decrease in daily infection rates. The state added 825 cases Tuesday for 276,531 cases total, making Tuesday the third day in a row the state has reported less than 1,000 cases. State health officials reported 76 deaths Tuesday for a total of 6,140.
“This COVID roller coaster we are living on I don’t think it is over,” Dobbs said, noting that the state could go right back to the infection rates from December and January.
When asked how the Biden administration picked pharmacies, Dobbs said it was based on geographic and racial disparities, and that many of the locations federal officials chose “matched in large measure” where the state would have chosen. He cautioned that gaps in distribution are inevitable.
“I have every confidence in our teams are going to perform wonderfully, he said, adding that he was proud to see great progress and efficiency with the government’s external partners,” Dobbs said.
In other news, virus infection rates continued to slow down Tuesday. Pike County reported 13 cases Tuesday for a total 2,837 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Pike County also added two deaths for a total of 89. Amite County rose by one death to 30.
Amite County added two cases to 1,069, Franklin County rose by two to 725, Lawrence County went up by four to 1,127, Lincoln reported 10 cases for a total 3,222, Walthall County rose by three cases to 1,190 and Wilkinson County stayed at 607 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.